SoftBank invested $300 million in Q3, doesn’t want to ‘rush and waste money’

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Feb 07, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST

SoftBank CFO says that the company is ready for three scenarios — linear early recovery, instability followed by recovery in H2 2023 which is based on the view of the majority of the unlisted market, and the worst case scenario of recovery after 2024

SoftBank CFO Yoshimitsu Goto

SoftBank invested $300 million across ‘a handful’ of deals in the December quarter as the Japanese technology investor did not want to ‘rush and waste money’ amid uncertain macroeconomic conditions, the company’s senior executives said in an earnings presentation on February 7.

In what seemed to be a big change, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son was absent from the presentation. Son is popular for laying out the company’s strategy and reiterating its bold vision in the quarterly meetings with analysts and press.

The earnings discussion on February 7 was led by SoftBank Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto. He extensively talked about the company’s financial health – and said it was currently in a ‘solid defence mode’.

Goto explained that the company was closely watching inflation trends, key interest rates, possible recessions and geopolitical risks to decide when to switch back to an ‘offence mode’.