SoftBank cuts India investments by 84% in 2022 amid macroeconomic headwinds

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Dec 20, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

The Japanese conglomerate, which posted huge losses globally, also logged the highest number of exits from India this year

SoftBank Group Corp, one of the prolific private tech market investors in India, has cut its investments in the country by more than 84 percent in 2022 versus a year earlier as it turned extremely selective in capital deployment amid macroeconomic headwinds.

The company, which has backed nearly a fifth of India’s over 100 unicorns, invested about $500 million into Indian startups this year, down from over $3.2 billion it invested in the whole of 2021, according to data compiled by Moneycontrol. SoftBank has also participated in only about six deals so far this year, compared to 17 in 2021.

This year’s amount is also significantly less than the previous six years’ average of $1.875 billion, according to the data.

Its average cheque size has also dropped to $83.3 million in the first 11 months of this year compared to over $185 million in the whole of 2021, the data showed. SoftBank has invested more than $11.2 billion in Indian companies since 2017 with its Vision Fund investment units. In 2017 itself, it invested more than $4.1 billion, and that too, across just three deals.