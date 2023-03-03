SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son may visit India next week, portfolio founders asked to be on standby

SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son could visit India next week in what would be his first visit to the country since 2018, according to people aware of the matter. Founders of SoftBank portfolio companies, both public and private, have been asked to be on standby for a meeting with Son during the visit to Delhi.

“This will also be one of his first foreign visits after Covid. He will be maintaining Covid protocols and probably be in a bio-bubble. It is expected to be a very short visit,” said a source.

SoftBank declined to comment on the matter.

The Japanese tech conglomerate has invested around $15 billion in Indian companies so far, of which $11 billion have been in the last six years. Its portfolio in the country has 28 companies including the likes of Paytm, PolicyBazaar, Delhivery, Swiggy, Meesho, OYO, FirstCry, OfBusiness and Unacademy, among others.

Moneycontrol News