Sequoia-backed Purplle joins unicorn club after $33mn fundraise

Sequoia Capital-backed online beauty products marketplace Purplle has joined the coveted unicorn club after the Mumbai-based company raised $33 million as a part of its Series E funding round led by South Korea's Paramark Ventures.

Existing investors Premji Invest, Blume Ventures, and homegrown private equity firm Kedaara Capital also participated in the funding round, the company said in a statement on June 9. With the latest fundraise, the firm has raised $215 million in equity funding till date, Purplle said.

Purplle becomes India's 102nd unicorn or a startup valued at $1 billion or more. The company raised the latest round at a valuation of $1.1 billion. Purplle follows edtech company PhysicsWallah, which raised $100 million in a funding round earlier this week, to become the second unicorn in June.

Founded by IIT Delhi alumnus Manish Taneja, and IIT Kharagpur and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus Rahul Dash in 2012, Purplle runs a beauty and personal care e-commerce platform. The company counts Goldman Sachs, JSW Ventures along with Blume Ventures, Kedaara Capital, and billionaire Azim Premji's Premji Invest as it backers.

The online personal care products company had raised $75 million in a funding round in October last year led by Kedaara Capital. Purplle also raised another $65 million as a part of its Series D funding round from Premji Invest, taking the total Series D fundraise to $140 million.