PE/VC funding tanked 30% in 2022; here's how Indian startups fared this year

Mansi Verma
Dec 31, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

The average deal size of late-stage transactions (investment into companies that are over 10 years old, or Series G or later rounds of institutional investments) fell 39 percent to $90 million in 2022 from $148 million last year.

The funds coming into Indian startups through the private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) route slowed a little over 32 percent by value in 2022, as the ecosystem witnessed a prolonged effect of the funding winter.

PE/VC funds made 1,130 bets on startups worth $23.95 billion in 2022, while last year, thanks to funds pouring into the ecosystem during 2021’s funding frenzy, private market investors had made 1,215 bets worth $35.46 billion, the data showed.

After the initial few months of 2022, with the pandemic receding and inflation rising, central banks had been rolling back excess liquidity from the banking system and raising rates to tame inflation, resulting in money becoming expensive. Investors (both private and public market) have thus cut back on their investments this year.

According to the data shared by Venture Intelligence, December recorded the lowest funding to startups in the last two years. Indian startups raised $799 million in 54 deals this month, a drop of over 30 percent month on month from $1,149 million in 69 deals recorded last month.