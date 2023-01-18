 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OYO to file DRHP again in February, SEBI nod expected by April

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST

OYO had filed preliminary documents with SEBI in September 2021 for a Rs 8,430 crore IPO. The proposed offering consisted of a fresh issue of shares of up to Rs 7,000 crore and an offer-for-sale of as much as Rs 1,430 crore.

Softbank-backed hotel aggregation platform Oyo is set to refile its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with stock market regulator SEBI by the middle of February.

After the regulator asked it to refile the IPO prospectus with additional information, the company had earlier indicated that the process of refiling the comprehensive document could take up to 2-3 months.

The company refused to offer any estimation of the time it expects SEBI to take for approval, once the DRHP is filed. However, a source close to the matter said that the company hopes to get the approval by April 2023.

OYO’s last submission to SEBI was the updated financial results of the first half of financial year 22-23. The regulator had subsequently asked OYO to refile the DRHP, updating all the relevant sections such as risk factors, KPI’s, outstanding litigations, basis for offer etc.

SEBI has mentioned in its letter to OYO, “The disclosures contained in present DRHP do not take into account the material changes/disclosures arising from Updated financial statements as filed through addendums leading to revised period for disclosures which in turn leads to necessities to make material updates in Risk Factors, Basis of Offer Price, Outstanding Litigations and update other relevant sections of DRHP.”