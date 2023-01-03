 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Outgoing BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer to set up venture capital fund

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Jan 03, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

Suhail Sameer will set up a venture capital fund with two friends and invest in consumer brands, consumer tech, and fintech startups.

Suhail Sameer, CEO, BharatPe.

BharatPe chief executive officer Suhail Sameer, who will step down from his position on January 7, is setting up a venture capital (VC) fund to invest in startups.

“Three friends will start (the VC fund) together. Can’t name others as of yet. We have already applied for setting up the management entity. Once that approval comes, we will apply for an AIF (alternative investment fund) licence,” Sameer told Moneycontrol.

“Fund size is a function of how much the 3 partners can invest (yet to decide). We want to be the single largest investors in our fund,” he added.

According to Sameer, this would be in contrast to the traditional VC approach of general partners investing 2 percent of the fund from their own pockets and raising the rest from limited partners. The planned venture capital fund will look to make investments in consumer brands, consumer tech startups, and fintech firms.

Although he has stepped down as CEO, Sameer will remain with BharatPe as a strategic advisor, even as the fintech unicorn's board has begun the search for a new CEO, according to a statement issued on January 3. Meanwhile, chief financial officer Nalin Negi will serve as interim CEO.

In a LinkedIn post on January 2, Sameer said that one of his New Year’s resolutions for 2023 was to “continue to invest in founders chasing their dreams. Invest in 20 more founder teams. Set up the fund I have been meaning to for the last couple of years.”