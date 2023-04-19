 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Once booming Indian startups set for more pain as funding crunch worsens

Reuters
Apr 19, 2023 / 07:52 AM IST

Startups in India raised just $2 billion in the first quarter of 2023, 75% lower than the same period of last year, and the smallest quarterly number in nearly three years, figures from data firm CB Insights showed.

Once booming Indian startups set for more pain as funding crunch worsens

A funding squeeze at Indian startups that has already led to layoffs and delayed stock listings is set to worsen as investors reckon with stretched valuations and faltering consumption growth, likely laying the ground for industry consolidation.

Startups in India raised just $2 billion in the first quarter of 2023, 75% lower than the same period of last year, and the smallest quarterly number in nearly three years, figures from data firm CB Insights showed.

At this run rate, startups may end up raising less than $10 billion this year, a far cry from the record $30 billion garnered in 2021 and $20 billion in 2022.

The slowdown is a setback for startups as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has lauded their success by calling such companies the "backbone of new India". It could hurt India's economic growth and its jobs market.