Myntra allows users to search for products in native languages

Walmart-owned Myntra has rolled out a feature that will now allow customers to search for products in vernacular languages. The etailer said that 20 percent of all searches on the platform are non-English, which likely prompted it to introduce languages like Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bangla, Tamil, Malayalam and others.

Myntra will also throw up results for queries asked in Hinglish, a mix of English and Hindi, the company said in a statement.

With the new addition, Myntra aims to penetrate deeper into non-metros, regions which have been increasingly contributing to total sales on e-commerce platforms over the past years. In fact, Myntra said it has recorded “significant growth” in the non-metro cities and regions including Tier 2 areas and other towns.

Since the launch of Myntra’s new feature earlier this month, there has been “a marked improvement in customers finding precise results for their searches in native languages on the platform,” the company’s statement read.

Moneycontrol News