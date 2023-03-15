 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Meet the startup using Ayurveda to help women have healthier periods

Mansi Verma
Mumbai / Mar 15, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

The husband-wife duo Vishal Gupta and Rachana Gupta-led Ayurveda femtech brand Gynoveda, on March 15, raised $10 million in series A funding led by India Alternatives Fund.

L-R - Dr Aarati Patil, Vishal Gupta, Rachana Gupta, co-founders of Gynoveda

In 2015, two lifestyle diseases, Psoriasis and Asthma, plagued Vishal Gupta’s health. Gupta tried various forms of medicine, but nothing worked. He then turned to Ayurveda, the ancient Indian medical system, and the results, he says, were “miraculous.”

Gupta is the former chief operating officer at Binny Bansal-backed digital insurance startup Acko.

“I saw similar results for several of my family members which deepened my belief in Ayurveda,” Gupta told Moneycontrol. In his quest to learn more about Aurveda, Gupta came across the Indian medicine system’s effects in curing menstrual health issues.

In 2019, after raising a seed round from Fireside Ventures of $1 million, Gupta and his partner Rachana Gupta started up Gynoveda, a women's healthcare brand that sells Ayurvedic medicines to treat female disorders like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) - a condition in which the ovaries produce an abnormally large amount of androgens or male hormones, irregular periods and infertility.