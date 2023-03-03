 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lending-focused startups corner a third of funding this year as pure tech deals dry up

Nikhil Patwardhan & Mansi Verma
Mumbai / Mar 03, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST

Firms with lending as one of their key offerings have raised close to $850 million in the first two months of 2023, with PhonePe garnering half of the amount.

Lending-focused startups have dominated private equity and venture capital funding so far this year as investors have stayed away from pure technology-oriented deals amid a worsening funding winter.

Firms that have lending as one of their key offerings have raised close to $850 million in funding in the first two months of 2023, according to data collated by Moneycontrol through Tracxn. This makes up for nearly a third of the total funding of $3.04 billion raised by all startups across sectors during the period, the data showed.

Some of the largest deals that have happened so far this year have been in the lending space. For instance, personal loan platform KreditBee raised $120 million in January, followed by PhonePe, which has raised $450 million across two rounds so far this year and announced raising $1 billion in total. To be sure, PhonePe does not have lending on its platform yet but the Walmart-backed company said it will use the raised funds to add lending to its offerings.

The lending edge