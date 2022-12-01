Leap.club raises $1 million from Enzia Ventures, Ghazal Alagh, Artha India Ventures and others

Leap.club, a professional network for women, on December 1 announced that it has raised $1 million in a new round led by existing investors Enzia Ventures.

Artha India Ventures, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Alok Mittal of Indifi, Atul Goel (E-city Ventures), Vatsal Singhal of Ultrahuman, Ashwini Asokan of Vue.AI, Shrishti Sahu of Hustle Hard ventures, Swati Mohan (ex CMO Netflix) also participated in the round.

The fresh capital will be used to reach 100,000 members and Rs. 100 crores in revenue in the next couple of years.

Founded in May 2020 by former senior Zomato executives Ragini Das and Anand Sinha. The start-up has scaled to 10,000+ paying members across 2000+ companies, 200+ cities from 15 countries. It counts women from top companies like Nykaa, Meta, Amazon, Sequoia Capital, Google as its members along with founders, professionals, freelancers, women on a break.

Members use leap.club to expand their network, make career moves, scope for partnerships, build an audience, and make new friends. The start-up now plans to The company plans to launch its talent solutions platform for women, connecting them to top workplaces, early next year. It has already signed 50 large enterprises and around 100 start-ups for the launch.

Co-founders Das and Sinha said, “The new funding will be used to accelerate growth and go from 10,000 paying members to 100,000 paying members. We are a revenue first company and on track to hit 100 crores of revenue in the next 24-36 months.”

“As a team we are led by our mission of more women in leadership roles and are building an entire ecosystem to enable this for our members with focus on network, learning and jobs,” they added. The start-up also backed by Whiteboard Capital, Titan Capital, Artha India Ventures and prominent angels like Kunal Shah, Amrish Rau & Sweta Rau, Deepak Abbot. Ghazal Alagh, Founder, Mamaearth, said, “I have come to love and admire what Ragini and Anand are building at leap.club. They have a bold mission and ambitious goals to build the best professional network globally for women. They've not only demonstrated a very strong product-market fit in a short period of time but also retained focus on delivering the highest quality experience to its members.”

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE