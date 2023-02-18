 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka budget: Government to set up startup park near Bengaluru airport

Feb 18, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST

Stating that people are showing more interest in air travel, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said a state-of-the-art startup park would be established near Kempegowda International Airport here.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said a state-of-the-art startup park would be established at a cost of Rs 30 crore near Kempegowda International Airport here.

Presenting his government's last budget in the present term, he also said new industrial clusters will be established in nine places by Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation (KSSIDC).

Bommai said a feasibility report has already been prepared for the construction of airports in Davangere and Koppal districts, and steps will be taken to commence the construction work this year.

Stating that people are showing more interest in air travel mode with a view to saving time and for hassle-free travel, the Chief Minister said in this background, the government has undertaken a record number of five new airports work in Shivamogga, Vijayapura, Hassan, Raichur and Karwar districts.