India’s unicorn drought lasts for nearly 6 months as tech valuations plunge globally

Nikhil Patwardhan
Mar 14, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST

This is the longest drought since August 2016, when it lasted 17 months

India, the world’s third-largest unicorn ecosystem, has not seen a new unicorn in the last six months, the longest drought in seven years, in what is an indication of the unicorn frenzy dying with the much-talked-about funding winter tightening its grip on valuations of technology startups globally.

Molbio Diagnostics was the last company to achieve unicorn status in September 2022, after raising $85 million from Temasek and Motilal Oswal Alternates at a valuation of $1.53 billion, according to data by Venture Intelligence. Since then, no technology startup in the country has achieved the feat. This is the longest drought since August 2016, when it lasted 17 months, the data showed.

The data is in stark contrast with that of 2021 when India was adding a new unicorn almost every week. As many as 44 new unicorns got minted in 2021 and another 23 were added in the first nine months of 2022. But with central banks raising interest rates across the globe, the cost of money became expensive resulting in investors negotiating hard with founders and settling for much lower valuations compared to 2021.

“The frenzy of chasing vanity metrics is gone, I will not claim that it will never come back but the founders are a lot more pragmatic about chasing a slightly profitable growth or close to a profitable growth even though it may not be as quick as what they were trying 12-24 months back,” said Ashish Kumar, co-founder, general partner, Fundamentum Partnership.