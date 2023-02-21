 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian defence services seek cyber-security, surveillance products

Aihik Sur
Feb 21, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

The army, air force and navy floated their requirements as part of the Defence India Startup Challenge

The Indian Navy is looking for an autonomous, artificial intelligence-based threat detection and threat elimination engine to block ransomware and zero-day attacks. The maritime branch of the Indian armed forces said this in a problem statement floated as part of the Defence India Startup Challenge (DISC).

The Ministry of Defence launched the challenge, which is aimed at encouraging startups, small businesses and innovators to create prototypes or commercialise solutions in the areas of national defence and security.

“Ransomware attacks pose a great threat to cloud services and are capable of locking the service with or without damage to system files. Further, zero-day attacks can exploit the vulnerability in the cloud service till the vulnerability is detected by a developer and fixed,” according to the navy’s problem statement. “The solution must provide an AI-powered alert management system that can automatically detect problem ransomware and zero-day attacks and help reduce the workload of security analysts.”

Data from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team showed that 19 government organisations were affected by ransomware attacks in 2022. Overall, CERT-In observed 198 ransomware attacks affecting Indian companies operating in the country in 2022. The figure was 111 in 2021.