India online marketplace sales to jump over three times to $350 billion by 2027: Report

Moneycontrol News
Dec 01, 2022 / 07:14 AM IST

Of the cumulative funding of around $30 billion attracted by marketplaces between 2018 and October 2022, B2C e-commerce, B2B e-commerce, and online food delivery accounted for almost 60 percent

Sales on online marketplaces in India will jump more than three-fold from $100 billion in 2022 to more than $350 billion in 2027 on the back of macro tailwinds and continued investor support, according to a report by venture capital firm Accel and management consulting company Bain.

The report found that funding for marketplaces, including those in e-commerce, fintech, edtech, and food delivery, fell 68 percent to $4.5 billion in the first 10 months of this year. Meanwhile, e-commerce majors like Amazon and Flipkart, and edtech unicorn Unacademy are pulling back spending on investments in new areas.

The study said that online marketplaces are set to create $400 billion to $500 billion in enterprise value, reach 400 million to 450 million online shoppers, enable more than 15 million MSMEs to grow their businesses online, and create 7 million jobs by 2027.

“Marketplace models like e-commerce, food delivery, and ride-hailing platforms have also provided a major boost to the gig economy by creating more than 3 million jobs,” the report said.

“This has allowed India to cultivate a vibrant and successful marketplace landscape, demonstrated by the sheer breadth of more than 300 funded marketplaces across multiple categories. As of today, around 20 marketplaces have achieved more than $1 billion in GMV (gross merchandise value), and many players have turned profitable,” it added.

With mature e-commerce platforms like Swiggy, Zomato and Flipkart yet to break even, the report highlighted that B2B marketplaces like Infra.Market, Zetwerk and OfBusiness were among the fastest to attain profitability.