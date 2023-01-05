 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

How BharatPe racked up Rs 5,594 crore loss in FY22

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Jan 05, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

Almost 85 percent of the loss amount was because of change in value of preference shares

A huge loss of Rs 5,594 crore by BharatPe has surprised some in the startup world, especially after it was followed by the immediate stepping down of its CEO Suhail Sameer.

The loss is the latest in the unending controversies since the company’s investors fell out with former managing director Ashneer Grover.

Over the course of 2022, a string of high-profile executives left the fintech unicorn. In December, it initiated three separate legal proceedings against Grover and his family.

The company said its revenue rose 169 percent to Rs 321 crore in FY22, compared to Rs 119 crore in the preceding financial year. Meanwhile, it recorded a loss of Rs 5,594 crore during FY22 — which is about 89 percent higher than the Rs 2,961 crore it had registered in the previous financial year.

Amid the chaos, the company said an accounting norm was the reason behind 85 percent of the loss amount.

What’s behind this ballooning loss?