FreshToHome raises $104 million led by Amazon’s Smbhav Venture Fund

Haripriya Suresh
Feb 21, 2023 / 10:42 PM IST

The startup has raised the amount in its Series D funding round. The company also said it was operationally profitable, terming itself a ‘proficorn’.

FreshToHome co-founder and CEO Shan Kadavil

FreshToHome, the marketplace for fresh fish and meat, has raised $104 million in its Series D funding round, making it one of the largest funding rounds in the last 12 months as startups grapple with the funding winter when capital is hard to come by. The company also said it was operationally profitable, terming itself a ‘proficorn’.

The round was led by the Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund and saw the participation of existing investors including Iron Pillar, Investcorp, Investment Corporation of Dubai, Ascent Capital, and others. New investors joining this round included E20 Investment Ltd, Mount Judi Ventures and Dallah Albaraka.

This comes two years after its Series C round when it raised $121 million. Speaking to Moneycontrol, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Shan Kadavil did not disclose the valuation at which the round was raised, but said the valuation for Series D was more than double what it was when it raised Series C.

“We've grown about 10x in the last three or four years. In the last year, we've seen sustainable 30-40% of growth, which is great numbers too. We've also seen bottom lines growing quite rapidly. The latter is really what enabled us to do one of the largest fundraisers in Indian consumer tech. Now while it is lower than Series C, we are only raising as much money as we need. There's no point raising more money than you require,” Kadavil said.