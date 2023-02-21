FreshToHome raises $104 million led by Amazon’s Smbhav Venture Fund

FreshToHome, the marketplace for fresh fish and meat, has raised $104 million in its Series D funding round, making it one of the largest funding rounds in the last 12 months as startups grapple with the funding winter when capital is hard to come by. The company also said it was operationally profitable, terming itself a ‘proficorn’.

The round was led by the Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund and saw the participation of existing investors including Iron Pillar, Investcorp, Investment Corporation of Dubai, Ascent Capital, and others. New investors joining this round included E20 Investment Ltd, Mount Judi Ventures and Dallah Albaraka.

This comes two years after its Series C round when it raised $121 million. Speaking to Moneycontrol, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Shan Kadavil did not disclose the valuation at which the round was raised, but said the valuation for Series D was more than double what it was when it raised Series C.

“We've grown about 10x in the last three or four years. In the last year, we've seen sustainable 30-40% of growth, which is great numbers too. We've also seen bottom lines growing quite rapidly. The latter is really what enabled us to do one of the largest fundraisers in Indian consumer tech. Now while it is lower than Series C, we are only raising as much money as we need. There's no point raising more money than you require,” Kadavil said.

Kadavil said it was the focus on profitability which helped them raise this round even amid a tough macroeconomic environment. “It is believed that value is when you get an exit, or you get a return on the capital that you've invested that because the public markets have corrected themselves will be based on your profitability pool or gross margins or some other metric, not just the top line. With that, we shifted gears quite early on. That's one of the key things that we build a company on which is really that we need at least a 40% gross margin stack between sourcing to selling,” he said. Related stories Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Adani employees created 'puffery' around group, removed warnings on website: Wikipedia He said the company is at $130 million (~Rs 1,100 crore) in annualised revenue. FreshToHome is currently in 153 cities in India and seven in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Uses for capital With the money that the company has raised, it plans three uses for the capital: to invest more into 100 cities out of the 160 cities it is present in as they entered these locations in the last 18 months, to expand into Saudi Arabia which is the largest market in the GCC, and to expand its omni channel network. “There's a fair amount of investment in deepening our roots in these 100 cities — increasing the revenues, getting them to a larger roadmap, that's a key part of the use of capital, he said. He added that the UAE market has worked well for the company after it entered two years ago, and it now derives 15 percent of its revenues from there. “In the last 12 months, we've launched 30 stores in Bengaluru and these are doing very well. From a revenue standpoint, it's not material because our online revenues are quite large. But, from a new user and acquisition standpoint, we've seen about 20 percent of our new users in Bangalore are now coming from these 30 stores. That's a very interesting metric for a company that's scaled in a mature market like Bengaluru, and that's a playbook for us to replicate,” he said. Kadavil said each city they are present in has 20-30 micro fulfilment hubs from where it dispatches to customers, and it is these dark stores which will be converted to retail stores. Over the next year, the company plans to open 100 retail stores in all major metros. It also plans to increase its manpower at the mid-management levels, and will primarily hire on the operations side. On profitability The company is operationally profitable, and Kadavil says profitability is not far off. “The gap there is purely our overheads, which is our management costs or engineering costs, and so on,” he said. “The gap between our operational profitability and our EBITDA profitability is not very high. The company is also aiming to go for an initial public offering (IPO) in 2.5-3 years. Post-COVID growth At a time there were concerns about a slowdown in the growth of delivery companies following a pandemic-fuelled surge, Kadavil says the pace of growth has gone down but growth continues to be healthy. The growth, he says, is 40-50 percent on a year-on-year basis, a very high base, as opposed to pandemic growth which was high on a lower base. “You look at organized players like supermarkets, we're really talking about — in my opinion — about $750-800 million revenue levels, versus a $50 billion overall market size. It's less than 1 percent of the market. So there is still a 99 percent possibility. Offline is a very entrenched buying habit. So it's both an opportunity and a challenge. And that's the reason why a key use of our capital is to go omni channel, to figure out how to give consumers a really good buying experience offline, and then convert them online. We're beginning to see the proof point of that. Pace has come down, but it's still a very viable, large, vibrant market,” he adds.

Haripriya Suresh