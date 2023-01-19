 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fraud rocks GoMechanic: How chasing growth at all costs brought down one of India Inc’s rising startups

Nikhil Patwardhan & Debangana Ghosh
Jan 19, 2023 / 07:10 AM IST

GoMechanic had all the right mix to be a pioneer in the garage services business. It had the first-mover advantage, IIM A-graduate founders, big names of the VC world either invested or interested, a strong customer base, and a network of nearly 1,000 garages across 40 cities in place. Yet things went downhill.

“Our passion got the better of us,” said Amit Bhasin, Co-founder at GoMechanic, in a LinkedIn post admitting to financial reporting errors at the Sequoia-backed car repair startup. He said that he, along with his three co-founders, “got carried away” while trying to grow at all costs and made “grave errors” in judgment.

The LinkedIn post took the internet by storm. People were scratching their heads, trying to digest another instance of weak corporate governance at a heavily-funded startup.

Since 2022, India has seen at least three major instances of corporate governance lapses at startups BharatPe, Zilingo and Trell.

Interestingly, all three startups have Sequoia Capital as their common backer. With GoMechanic joining the list, the bigger question that was asked was are private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investors not aware of what’s happening with their portfolio startups?

Moneycontrol delved into the granular details of the happenings at GoMechanic over the last one year, only to figure out that perhaps investors had no clue about the company cooking up its books.

To be sure, while for the first two years, GoMechanic’s financials were audited by smaller auditing firms, the company’s financials for FY21 (2020-21) were audited by PwC. In FY22 (2021-22), GoMechanic’s books were audited by KPMG. According to sources, KPMG issued no qualifications on GoMechanic’s books in FY22, even as the founders themselves later admitted to financial errors.