Former upGrad exec-founded VC firm, All in Capital launches $10 mn new fund

Venture Capital firm, All in Capital, on June 9, launched a new $10 million fund, announced founder and former upGrad executive, Kushal Bhagia.

Bhagia said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of our new - All in Capital (fund), with my partner, Aditya Singh.”

He added, “We back the best early-stage founders from India. We go All-In on you before you have any investors, revenue, traction, or even a product!”

Bhagia named Co-founder and COO of Share Chat, Faris Ahsan, and Meesho Co-founders Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, among others as members of the community of founders who will work with the VC fund. He added, “All In also stands for our community of All the founders who work with us - devoting their time, network, and $$ to helping you succeed.”

Among other founders in the All in Capital community are Aprameya Radhakrishna, Founder of Koo, Srikrishnan Ganesha, Founder of Rocketlane, Shubh Malhotra, Founder of Mobile Premier League, Pawan Gupta, Founder of Fashinza and more, informed Bhagia.

He said, “They help us source startups to invest in, advise us on sectors we are planning to invest in, and also generously help support our portfolio companies.”

About the name of the VC fund, Bhagia said, "Besides the fact that it makes for a great pun (ALL IN CAPITAL!!), for us All In stands for the founders - who literally do go All In with their time, effort, capital, and tears over very many years!"

Bhagia said, he found his calling while working with founders as a VC investor. He added, “Having built and helped launched multiple startups and products as a founder and operator, I finally found my calling as an investor while backing 100+ early-stage Indian startups over the past three years!”

Bhagia has earlier worked with startups like upGrad and Nayi Disha Studios.

Founded by Bhagia and Aditya Singh, All In Capital is a fund backing the best pre-seed and seed-stage founders from India, building for India and the world. The VC fund claims to have partnered with over 150 founders since its inception.