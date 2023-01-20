 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Food delivery growth has slowed down, overhiring was poor judgment: Swiggy founder Sriharsha Majety

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Jan 20, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST

Swiggy founder Sriharsha Majety emphasised that during the past year, several additional pockets of employees were added as a result of scale-up, which increased the company's 'communication overheads' and compromised its agility.

In an email to employees announcing the layoff of 380 personnel, Swiggy founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety said that the slowdown in food delivery growth necessitated a review of the company's profitability goals.

“The growth rate for food delivery has slowed down versus our projections (along with many peer companies globally ). This meant that we needed to revisit our overall indirect costs to hit our profitability goals..,” he said in the e-mail.

“While we’d already initiated actions on other indirect costs like infrastructure, office/facilities, etc, we needed to right-size our overall personnel costs also inline with the projections for the future. Our overhiring is a case of poor judgement, and I should’ve done better here,” he added.

The company's founder stated that they initially invested in response to the increased demand for food delivery during the second wave of Covid-19 in 2021. However, due to difficult economic conditions in the past year, they are now reevaluating their goals. The company is also reviewing its other business areas, and has closed down its meat marketplace.

“Operating in multiple hyper-competitive categories means that we have very little room to slow down and we wanted to arrive at a more deliberate org design to be more nimble, effective, and efficient at the same time. We’re already implementing the learning from this org-effectiveness work to not let this miss happen again,” he explained.