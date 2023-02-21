 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Flipkart’s contribution margin is positive and expanding: Walmart

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Feb 21, 2023 / 08:56 PM IST

PhonePe’s annualised total payments value crosses $950 billion while number of monthly transactions tops 4 billion

Flipkart’s contribution margin is positive and continues to expand, top Walmart executives said in an earnings call on February 21. The US retail major, which owns Flipkart, also said that the Indian e-commerce marketplace is benefitting from investments in infrastructure made in the last three years and riding on India’s strong economic prospects.

One of the highlights of Walmart in the quarter ending January (Q4) was that its international business saw operating income drop 72 percent in constant currency terms to $300 million, primarily due to the re-organisation of Flipkart and PhonePe as separate businesses.

Moneycontrol had reported earlier that PhonePe’s shareholders had to cough up $1 billion in taxes as the firm decided to domicile in India from Singapore, after being hived off from Flipkart.

Walmart International chief Judith McKenna pointed out during the earnings call that PhonePe was only a 4-month-old business with total payments value (TPV) in the tens of millions of dollars when the US retail major first invested in Flipkart.