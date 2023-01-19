 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Facebook Co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital raises $2.1 billion in Growth Fund III

Debangana Ghosh
Jan 19, 2023 / 07:19 PM IST

The fund will be used to invest in start-ups between Series B to Pre-IPO rounds, co-founder and managing partner Raj Ganguly said.

Multi-stage investment firm B Capital on January 19 announced it has raised about $2.1 billion cumulatively in its third venture growth fund and related companion funds (including a China-focused fund and a health tech fund). This is more than double the size of its second growth fund closed in 2020, coming at a time of prolonged funding winter especially hitting the growth and late stages.

The firm’s last growth stage fundraise was in June 2020, when it raised $820 million.

B Capital will be using the funds to invest in startups around enterprise, fintech, healthtech, Software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cybersecurity segments. Geographically, the fund is focused on the US, Asia, Southeast Asia and India. The average cheque size will be around $40-50 million, though as an investing firm, B Capital writes cheques of anywhere between $10-100 million, Raj Ganguly, co-founder and managing partner, B Capital told Moneycontrol.

Some of B Capital’s prominent India bets include BYJU’s, Meesho, PharmEasy, BlackBuck, CoinDCX, Fi, MSwipe, and Bizongo to name a few.

“This being a growth fund will complement our venture fund. So Growth fund will be used to invest in start-ups from Series B to pre-IPO stages. We look to back founders over multiple rounds. Our strategy is to bring capital, expertise and networks to help these companies grow and scale,” Ganguly said.

He added, “Despite the slowdown in global markets, India continues to remain resilient. We are global investors looking at global markets, headquartered in the US and Asia. We don’t look at China, India or the US as separate markets, this enables us to help existing portfolio companies with their global expansion plans.”