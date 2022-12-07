 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Exclusive: Govt pushes Meta for 1 hour turnaround time on content takedown orders, says Google better on compliance

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Dec 07, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also told Meta that it needs more fact-checkers in India in proportion to the country's population and the user base it commands for its social media platforms.

(Representative image)

The Indian government has informed Meta, which owns social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, to make efforts to process and complete content takedown orders issued by authorities within one hour of receiving such official communication, according to sources aware of the development.

The tech giant was also told that the government expects a higher rate of compliance with takedown notices from authorities, and that its Silicon Valley peer Google is doing better on this front, the sources said.

This discussion took place in the last week of November, when Meta's President of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, met with Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other senior MeitY (Ministry of electronics and information technology) officials. According to sources, Clegg met with at least two other ministers to discuss India's evolving internet policy regulations and Meta's work in the country.

“Clegg and others were evidently taken by a bit of surprise when Vaishnaw said that Google was doing better than Meta in terms of compliance with takedown requests. They had the view that Meta was in full adherence to the takedown norms under the IT Rules amendments of last year,” said a person aware of the closed-door conversation.

In 2021, the government issued a series of IT Rules amendments requiring social media platforms to remove content as soon as possible — but no later than 36 hours — when such a request is made by a court or an appropriate government agency.

Moneycontrol has sent a list of queries to MeitY, and this article will be updated as soon as they respond.