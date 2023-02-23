 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ex-Nazara CEO Manish Agarwal's Web3 gaming firm raises $20M funding; acquires IndiGG

Feb 23, 2023 / 06:07 AM IST

The fundraise was led by Accel, with participation from investors such as Prosus Ventures, Courtside Ventures, and Nexus Venture Partners. It values the company at Rs 1,200 crore on a fully diluted basis.

IndiGG DAO co-founders Manish Agarwal (L) and Ishank Gupta (R)

Former Nazara Technologies CEO Manish Agarwal is partnering with angel investor Ishank Gupta to launch Kratos Studios, a Web3 gaming venture that has raised Rs 160 crore ($20 million) financing, marking a significant seed investment amidst a digital asset downturn led by crypto rout and the country's prolonged funding slowdown.

The fundraise was led by Accel, with participation from investors such as Prosus Ventures, Courtside Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, and Nazara Technologies, among others.

The token round values the company at Rs 1,200 crore ($150 million) on a fully diluted basis. In token rounds, investors back a startup by directly buying tokens of the company instead of taking equity in the firm.

The company plans to use the funds raised to build the distribution rails in emerging markets for global Web3 games apart from investing in "most promising" Web3 games across the world.