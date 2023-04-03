 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eruditus becomes the second-biggest revenue grossing edtech with $250 mn in sales

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Apr 03, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST

Eruditus’ operating revenue is also more than that of the other four direct-to-consumer edtech unicorns that have filed FY22 results together

Higher education and upskilling platform Eruditus has become India’s second-largest revenue-grossing edtech startup after the SoftBank-backed company generated close to $250 million from operations in FY22 (2021-22).

Eruditus, which follows a July-June financial year as it is incorporated in Singapore, earned operating revenue of $245.25 million (or about Rs 1,850 crore) for the year ended June 2022, a jump of 86 percent from its previous year’s operating revenue of $131.19 million (or about Rs 988.8 crore). With this, the SoftBank-backed unicorn only trails Byju’s, which is yet to file its FY22 (Apr-Mar) results, but had a revenue of close to Rs 2,500 crore in FY21 (Apr-Mar).

Interestingly, Eruditus’ operating revenue is also more than that of the other four direct-to-consumer edtech unicorns that have filed FY22 results together. Ronnie Screwvala’s upGrad, SoftBank-backed Unacademy, Tiger Global-backed Vedantu and India’s newest unicorn PhysicsWallah have a cumulative revenue of Rs 1,800 crore.

Eruditus's losses, too, widened. On cash basis, Eruditus's loss widened to $66 million in FY22. As per International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), Eruditus' losses widened to $383 million in FY22 from $265 million in FY21, but it  included $241 million of non-cash exceptional items such as $92 million of goodwill impairment and $149 million of ESOP (employee stock options plan) provisions and excluded $77 million of revenue collected but not recognized in the fiscal, the company's founder and CEO Ashwin Damera told Moneycontrol.