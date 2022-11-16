 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Employee volunteering platform Goodera raises $10 million from Elevation Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, and others

Moneycontrol News
Nov 16, 2022 / 06:14 PM IST

In a statement, the company said it will use the fund to scale its team, and technology, and enrich the catalogue of experiences it can provide employees.

Employee volunteering platform Goodera, on November 16, raised $10 million in funding from a clutch of investors including Zoom Ventures, Elevation Capital, Xto10X Technologies, Nexus Venture Partners, and Omidyar Network India.

The round also witnessed participation from American Businesswoman Ursula Burns, and Binny Bansal, co-founder of Flipkart, among others.

In a statement, the company said that it will use the fund to scale its team, and technology, and enrich the catalogue of experiences it can provide to employees.

Founded in 2014 by Abhishek Humbad, Goodera helps companies provide volunteering experiences to employees. The startup said volunteering experiences included reviewing resumes of underprivileged youth, assembling solar lamps for the homeless, tree plantation, and beach and park clean-ups, among others.

“Every team in the world wants to volunteer, but there is insane friction in the process. From finding the right nonprofit to finalizing the volunteering activity, logistics, and impact measurement, there are a lot of overheads,” said Humbad, who is also the chief executive officer (CEO) of Goodera.

Humbad added that the company works towards simplifying this volunteering experience. Goodera said it currently provides virtual, hybrid, and in-person volunteering experiences for employees in over 100 countries in more than 20 languages.