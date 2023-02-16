 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Eight Roads Ventures appoints former Avendus investment banker as partner

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 06:19 PM IST

At Avendus Capital, Chintan Kothari led its healthcare vertical. Before Avendus, he was leading led the healthcare and consumer investment banking verticals for Citigroup

Chintan Kothari, Partner, Eight Roads Ventures.

Eight Roads Ventures, the global investment firm backed by Fidelity, said on February 16 that Chintan Kothari, a former investment banker, has joined as a partner to oversee its healthcare investments in India.

Kothari would enhance Eight Roads’ efforts in the country to back entrepreneurs of early-growth stage companies and identify new investment opportunities across healthcare and life sciences value chains, the company said in a release.

“Healthcare in India is evolving at breakneck speed and I believe that we’re going to witness more innovation in the sector over the next few years,” Kothari, who will be based at Eight Roads’ Mumbai office, said.

“This is an exciting time to be part of the startup ecosystem and I am delighted to be joining Eight Roads as we bring our collective experiences to support and scale-up category leaders.”