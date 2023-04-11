 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Edtech unicorns brace for slower FY24; bottom lines hit by aggressive advertising, huge ESOP costs in FY22

Nikhil Patwardhan & Mansi Verma
Bengaluru/Mumbai / Apr 11, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST

Unacademy, PhysicsWallah, Vedantu, Eruditus, and upGrad cumulatively spent more than Rs 2,250 crore on ads and promotions, and Rs 5,465 crore on employees but with funding winter and slower growth these excesses are becoming a thing of the past.

Many edtech firms laid off thousands of employees to conserve cash.

A majority of India’s edtech unicorns reported widening losses for FY22 as they spent aggressively on advertising and promotions and handsomely on employees, a trend that is likely to reverse going forward amid a worsening slowdown for the sector.

The five edtech unicorns—Unacademy, PhysicsWallah, Vedantu, Eruditus, and upGrad—that have filed FY22 results cumulatively spent more than Rs 2,250 crore on advertising, marketing and promotions with Eruditus spending the most—about Rs 1,090 crore and PhysicsWallah spending the least—Rs 11 crore, according to regulatory filings. This was a sharp rise of about 74 percent from FY21 (2020-21) and more than 344 percent over FY20 (2019-20).

Big Ad Spends

“Consumer companies will always look at sales and marketing spends as a percentage of bookings, that’s really the key metric. A lot of those (edtech) companies were led with sales and marketing campaigns and so the percentage (of sales and marketing spends to bookings) was very high,” said Mujtaba Wani, principal of GSV Ventures.