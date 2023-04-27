 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Edtech Brightchamps buys Hyderabad-based Metamorphosis Edu in cash and stock deal

Moneycontrol News
Bengaluru / Apr 27, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

The deal will help Brightchamps in facilitating new compliance for schools under the National Education Policy (NEP), which demands teaching students next-generation life skills

Brightchamps,  a K-12 (kindergarten to class 12) focused startup, has bought Metamorphosis Edu, a platform offering entrepreneurship courses to young students, in a cash and stock deal for an undisclosed amount.

The deal will help Brightchamps in facilitating new compliance for schools under the National Education Policy (NEP), which demands teaching students next-generation life skills, the company said in a statement on April 27.

As a part of the transaction, Metamorphosis' founder Pavan Allena will lead Brightchamps’ B2B (business-to-business) vertical under its CFO (chief financial officer) Amit Kumar to enable NEP-compliance for schools across the four next-gen life skills that Brightchamps offers.

“Metamorphosis is the perfect partner to help us achieve this goal of substantially widening access to our curriculum at lower price points through partnerships with schools. We’re confident that this acquisition will help both teams achieve great things,” Ravi Bhushan, founder, CEO, Brightchamps, said in a statement.