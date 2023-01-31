Economic Survey 2023: CBDC will boost digital financial services

The Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will boost the financial services sector, enable financial inclusion, reduce costs of managing cash and boost innovation in the cross-border payments space, the Economic Survey 2023 has said.

The endorsement comes three weeks after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the cross-border trade settlement in rupee and CBDC has a huge potential.

According to the survey, as of July 2022, 105 countries were in the process of exploring CBDC. These countries account for 95 percent of the global GDP. Most of these countries have either launched or piloted CBDC.

India piloted its Digital Rupee in the wholesale segment on November 1, followed by the pilot in the retail segment on December 1. The wholesale segment pilot was launched with the use limited to the settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities, while the retail segment testing is being done with a closed user group of customers and merchants.

Debangana Ghosh