Digital storytelling platform Pratilipi to offer Indian language e-books via Flipkart

Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST

Flipkart will offer fiction and nonfiction e-books across multiple genres like romance, horror, self-help, and motivation among others across 12 Indian languages.

(Representational image: cdd20 via Unsplash)

Digital storytelling platform Pratilipi on December 2 announced a distribution tie-up with Walmart-owned e-commerce marketplace Flipkart to expand its user base in hinterlands of India.

Through this partnership, Flipkart will offer fiction and nonfiction e-books across multiple genres like romance, horror, self-help, and motivation among others across 12 Indian languages.

This includes bestseller titles such as Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and Arun Tiwari's Wings of Fire, Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay's Byomkesh Bakshi and Norman Vincent Peale's The Power of Positive Thinking.

Users can buy the e-books including novels, short stories and series from the books category on Flipkart, following which they will be sent an unique code on email, which they can use to read on Pratilipi app.