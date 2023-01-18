 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi court tells Ashneer Grover to not create third party rights on BharatPe shares

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Jan 18, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST

In its last funding round in August of last year, BharatPe was valued at $2.8 billion

The Delhi High Court has restrained former BharatPe managing director Ashneer Grover from creating any third party rights on around 16,110 shares (3.09 percent) of BharatPe in his possession. It was hearing a case against Grover filed by BharatPe founder Bhavik Koladiya, who seeks to reclaim his shares.

According to sources, Koladiya had signed an agreement to sell around 1611 shares (now 16,110 plus after 1:10 splitting by company) a few years ago at the price of Rs 5000 per share. However, Grover allegedly failed to pay the amount of Rs 88 lakh to him. As a result, Koladiya told the court that he should get his shares back.

Another source close to the developments said Grover's wife had given Rs 8 crore to Koladiya's wife, and the former has been seeking a return of the sum saying that it was a loan.

Koladiya's lawyers argued in court that there was no evidence that the respective wives were transacting on behalf of the BharatPe founders.

The court also observed that on the same day that the Rs 5,000 per share agreement was signed between Koladiya, another agreement was being contemplated at around Rs 33,000 per share.

In December, BharatPe had filed for arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre in order to claw back estranged co-founder Ashneer Grover's restricted shareholding (1.4 percent shareholding) in the company and right to use the founder title. The company has also urged that SIAC award Grover's unvested shares to BharatPe co-founder and board member Shashvat Nakrani for a cash consideration of Rs 33 lakh.