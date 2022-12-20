 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deeptech startup DroneAcharya has big plans post BSE and NSE listing

Dec 20, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

DroneAcharya AI is one of the first private players to receive a DGCA-certified Remote Pilot Training Organization licence in 2022. Since March, the company has trained more than 180 drone pilots.

On Thursday, Pune-based deeptech startup DroneAcharya’s initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed 262 times, with bids worth Rs 6,016.78 crore for 109.61 crore shares. The startup’s IPO saw strong demand from high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and retail investors.

Founded by Prateek Shrivastava, and backed by Bollywood celebrities Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and market veteran Shankar Sharma, the startup is likely to list on the BSE and NSE on December 23. The IPO had a price band of Rs 52 to Rs 54 per share.

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations primarily stands on a business tripod of training, services, and surveillance.

Speaking to CNBC-Awaaz, Founder and Managing Director Srivastava said, “India needs around 1 lakh certified drone pilots. However, there are few institutions authorised to certify drone pilots; we are among the first private companies in the country to do so. We offer a 10-year certification to pilot drones of up to 25 kgs.”

In May, at the launch of NITI Aayog’s Experience Studio on Drones, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the country has the potential of becoming a global drone hub by 2030. “We are taking the drone sector forward on three wheels: policy, incentives and demand creation… Today, a drone pilot can be trained in 2-3 months. Close to one lakh (100,000) drone pilots will be needed in the years to come. The opportunity is tremendous.”

DroneAcharya AI is one of the first private players to receive a DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) certified RPTO (Remote Pilot Training Organization) licence in 2022. Since March 2022, the company has trained more than 180 drone pilots.