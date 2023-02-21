 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Create population scale, unlock potential of system to create valuable companies: Nandan Nilekani to entrepreneurs

Feb 21, 2023 / 05:55 PM IST

Nandan Nilekani's comments come at a time when India's technology companies and startups are facing a slowdown in demand as well as a worsening funding winter.

Startups and technology companies should create population scale to unlock the potential of the system as entrepreneurs look to create more valuable companies amid a macroeconomic downturn, said Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani speaking at the GSV Emeritus Summit.

“I think it’s important to realise that we designed all this public infrastructure and population scale with the idea of building innovation on top of it just like Jio could use e-KYC (know your customer) to do mobile connections,” said Nilekani.

“I think if you can create population scale which is substantial and unlock the potential of the system, then you as an entrepreneur can build on top of that and create very valuable companies,” Nilekani added.

Nilekani's comments come at a time when India's technology companies and startups are facing a slowdown in demand as well as a worsening funding winter. Naturally, entrepreneurs have become risk-averse in order to extend their runway and survive this downturn.