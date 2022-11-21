 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Consumer affairs secretary reviews redressal of complaints under edtech consortium

Nov 21, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST

Consumer Affairs Secretary's move to take note of the redressal of complaints comes at a time when edtech companies in India have been under fire for alleged mis-selling and overselling to parents and learners.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh met members of the Indian Edtech Consortium (IEC) in New Delhi in a closed-room meeting to review the progress made by the self-regulatory body in resolving consumer complaints.

Members of the IEC, including its co-chairpersons Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of Byju's and Mayank Kumar, co-founder and Managing Director of upGrad, briefed Singh about the ongoing efforts of IEC in safeguarding consumer interests through feasible offerings. The meeting happened on November 17, a person directly involved with the discussions said.

The Consumer Affairs Secretary agreed to support IEC to constitute a joint working group for laying down advertising guidelines to sanitise the edtech ecosystem,  Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), under which the IEC is set up, said in a statement on November 21.

"Such meetings are happening regularly now as the IEC needs to understand what the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) is doing etc," the person quoted above said, requesting anonymity discussing a private matter.

"The DoCA wants the IEC to come up with standard operating procedures for all IEC members and other things, so that got done. The IEC also shares their complaints, status of the complaints, updates from the IGRB (internal grievience redressal board) etc with the DoCA," the person added.

Currently, IEC comprises Indian edtech companies and represents 95 percent of the Indian learner community, IAMAI said. The meeting also saw participation from other edtech companies including Unacademy, Times Professional Learning and Great Learning, along with Byju's and upGrad.