 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

CoinDCX's Vivek Gupta elevated as CTO, to head 190-member team

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST

Gupta’s promotion is a part of CoinDCX’s current expansion and restructuring strategy

Vivek Gupta

CoinDCX on February 23 announced that it has elevated Vivek Gupta to the role of chief technology officer (CTO). Gupta, formerly the EVP and head of engineering for the crypto firm, will be focused on building new capabilities in his new role, coming amidst the company’s ongoing restructuring of business units.

Gupta’s role will involve enhancing and simplifying the user journey and product experience for CoinDCX’s 15-million-strong customer base, while also laying the foundation for onboarding new users. He will spearhead a team of 190 across engineering, data science, devops and infrastructure, around capability-building efforts to simplify the user experience and add value-driven web3 solutions.

In his previous role, spanning over two and a half years, he was the driving force behind the technology for CoinDCX’s DeFi initiative, Okto, a self-custody wallet, and making it risk-proof.

Neeraj Khandelwal, Co-founder, CoinDCX, said, “I congratulate Vivek on his coveted promotion. Vivek has seen our company grow from strength to strength, and over these years, his passion for the industry and his commitment to our company's success have been unwavering. CoinDCX’s  culture is built on collaboration, teamwork, and a shared sense of purpose.”