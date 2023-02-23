CoinDCX's Vivek Gupta elevated as CTO, to head 190-member team

CoinDCX on February 23 announced that it has elevated Vivek Gupta to the role of chief technology officer (CTO). Gupta, formerly the EVP and head of engineering for the crypto firm, will be focused on building new capabilities in his new role, coming amidst the company’s ongoing restructuring of business units.

Gupta’s role will involve enhancing and simplifying the user journey and product experience for CoinDCX’s 15-million-strong customer base, while also laying the foundation for onboarding new users. He will spearhead a team of 190 across engineering, data science, devops and infrastructure, around capability-building efforts to simplify the user experience and add value-driven web3 solutions.

In his previous role, spanning over two and a half years, he was the driving force behind the technology for CoinDCX’s DeFi initiative, Okto, a self-custody wallet, and making it risk-proof.

Neeraj Khandelwal, Co-founder, CoinDCX, said, “I congratulate Vivek on his coveted promotion. Vivek has seen our company grow from strength to strength, and over these years, his passion for the industry and his commitment to our company's success have been unwavering. CoinDCX’s culture is built on collaboration, teamwork, and a shared sense of purpose.”

He added, “Vivek’s promotion is a testament to his dedication, hard work and excellence. As the company ushers in the next phase of growth, Vivek’s proven track record of enhancing user experiences will fortify the company’s technical architecture and help us reimagine the internet.” As a part of its restructuring and expansion strategy, the company has also recently appointed Rajnish Vedi as the Head of Customer Experience, Sridhar Govardhan as the Head of Information Security and Amit Gala as the Head of Finance, as it continues to develop cutting-edge products and services for users. Related stories RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate reverse repo on February 24

Moneycontrol News