ChatGPT, AI platforms next big thing in learning, education: Deborah Quazzo of GSV Ventures

Nikhil Patwardhan
New Delhi / Feb 21, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

Quazzo’s comments on ChatGPT attain significance as the AI tool that can perform tasks ranging from answering questions to writing fiction and non-fiction has got educationists divided over whether it is useful or “dangerous” for learning.

ChatGPT and platforms built on AI (artificial intelligence) will disrupt the way kids learn and teachers teach, benefiting companies to deliver better teaching outcomes, especially at a time when content and engagement have become the main focus for edtech startups, Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner, GSV Ventures said in an interaction with Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the Emeritus GSV Summit in New Delhi.

“We are seeing a whole bunch of companies just building on the open source. So suddenly companies can now create new products on top of the AI layer and you are going to see this proliferation of folks building on it and I think that’s just gonna change the way teachers think about teaching and how can they turn kids more proactive,” said Quazzo.

“I think it is going to cause a rethinking of how to best have students learn whether it is K-12 (kindergarten to class 12) or higher education. And when it comes to ChatGPT eating into jobs, I think it's rather going to make people move to more sophisticated jobs. I think ChatGPT will be a job disruptor and will be a catalyst for rethinking, and learning,” she said.

