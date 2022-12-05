 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: After surcharge cap, PE/VCs seek LTCG parity on unlisted and listed shares

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Dec 05, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST

At present, the LTCG tax on unlisted stock held for more than 24 months is double that of listed equity shares held for a year.

Private equity and venture capital firms are seeking an equalisation of long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax for unlisted shares and public stock investments in the upcoming Budget. This is a long-standing request that, if accepted, will likely stimulate private market investments in the country.

At present, the LTCG tax on unlisted stock held for more than 24 months is double that of listed equity shares held for a year. The LTCG tax on private stock investments is 20 percent, while the tax on public stock investments is 10 percent.

In Budget 2022, the government capped the surcharge on unlisted LTCG at 15 percent, lowering the effective tax rate by approximately 16 percent. Previously, the surcharge on unlisted share sales was more than 37 percent. Industry observers believe that, in addition to the surcharge cap, if the government brings parity between the two asset classes, private market investments in the country will increase, assisting startups, particularly during the current funding winter.

The LTCG on the sale of listed equity shares was made taxable with effect from April 2018, before which equity investing was tax-free in India. ‘Long-term’ means that the investor holds the stock for a period of at least a year. The profit earned on selling listed equity shares is called long-term capital gains.

“A lot of money that goes into private companies is used for new asset creation - to build companies, generate jobs, and, contribute to the overall economy. If you look at the stock market, it is the transfer of capital from one investor to another. The company’s fundamentals are seldom affected by the stock price,” said Siddarth Pai, Partner, 3one4 Capital.

“Secondly, the unlisted market is also riskier as it is illiquid. So, there’s a lot more patient capital that ends up going into unlisted companies. Thus the holding period for unlisted securities is longer than listed securities. India is one of the only countries to distinguish between listed and unlisted securities in that sense and despite having the advantages that go into nation-building, these (unlisted) securities are charged at twice the listed tax and so that’s something the industry wants the government to address,” Pai added.