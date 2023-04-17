 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Blinkit permanently shuts down some dark stores amid delivery workers' strike

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Apr 17, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

'Since this store is being shuttered permanently, we are disabling all of your IDs. For any issue, you can raise a ticket on support,' Blinkit tells some protesting delivery workers

Around 2,500 delivery workers of Blinkit have been on a strike since last week in Gurugram, after the company reduced the fixed payouts of per delivery from Rs 25 to Rs 15. More workers are striking against this move in Delhi and Noida.

Zomato-owned quick commerce company Blinkit has told delivery workers, who have been on a strike against the lowering of payouts, that some of its Gurugram dark stores are being shut down permanently.

“Dear Blinkit partner, We thank you for providing your services to customers from your store. You all have not been working at the store for the past 3-4 days, and work has not started despite a lot of talks. That’s why the company is having to shut down this store forever,” the message on the partner app said in a mix of Hindi and English.

“Since this store is being shuttered permanently, we are disabling all of your IDs. For any issue, you can raise a ticket on support,” it added.