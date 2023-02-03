 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Binance to stop wallet services to Zanmai Labs-owned WazirX

Debangana Ghosh
Feb 03, 2023 / 07:19 PM IST

In its latest blog, Binance said, “It is in the interests of Binance and the public that Zanmai is not permitted to perpetuate false narratives on the basis of their use of Binance’s wallet services. We view such false claims as an attempt to shift the responsibility over WazirX’s operations to Binance.”

Crypto exchange Binance on February 3 announced it was ceasing wallet services to Zanmai Labs-owned Indian crypto exchange WazirX. This is coming months after a public spat started between founders of Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and WazirX’s Nischal Shetty disputing ownership of WazirX’s assets and operations.

According to the post, Zanmai was offered a choice on January 26 to either retract its public statements and continue using Binance’s services or terminate the use of the latter’s wallet service.

“Since Zanmai has refused to clarify their misleading statements, Zanmai has till 3 February 2023 (23:59 UTC) to remove the funds from the accounts that they used for WazirX’s operations,” Binance said.