Bengaluru-based Pixxel eyes India's defence for application of its hyperspectral imagery satellites

Aihik Sur
Apr 06, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

Last week, United States' National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) awarded Pixxel a 5-year contract for providing them with hyperspectral imagery (HSI)- enabled remote sensing capabilities via modeling and simulation and data evaluation

Co-founded by BITS Pilani alumni Awais Ahmed (in picture) and Kshitij Khandelwal in 2018, Pixxel launched three hyperspectral imagery enabled satellites aboard SpaceX and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launch vehicles last year

Bengaluru-based space tech start-up Pixxel, which marked its first foray into the surveillance and reconnaissance sector after it recently won a United States defence contract, is keen to use its hyperspectral imagery satellites for the Indian defence sector.

"We are testing internally around strategic and intelligence initiatives. We are surrounded by two countries that have been quite hostile to us for quite a few decades. So, knowing exactly what is happening there (is important); and hyperspectral (imagery) can help unlock new things that one won't be able to see otherwise (sic)," Awais Ahmed, CEO and co-founder of Pixxel told Moneycontrol.

Hyperspectral imaging takes a spectrum of light and divides it into hundreds of narrow spectral bands so one can better understand and discern anything on the planet. Pixxel is aiming to build a constellation of such hyperspectral earth imaging satellites and analytical tools to mine insights from space data.

The start-up has already deployed three demo satellites, with the latest, called Anand, being launched from an Indian Space Research Organisation rocket last year. In their vision for the company, the start-up had said that their satellites will be used to build a 'health monitor' for Earth, by focusing on climate, environment, forestry and agriculture use cases.