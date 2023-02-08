 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

‘Bengaluru is absolutely the startup capital of the country’: PhonePe’s Sameer Nigam

Feb 08, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

The PhonePe cofounder said that the startup ecosystem has benefited because the IT doyens set up a “technology pathos” in the city.

Sameer Nigam, PhonePe cofounder

Bengaluru is the startup capital of the country and anyone counting startups in Delhi and terming it to be the startup capital is making up stuff, PhonePe co-founder Sameer Nigam said. “Let's at least apply a 5 percent quality threshold and assume that we're talking about legit companies. Bengaluru is absolutely the startup capital of the country,” Nigam said.

Speaking to Moneycontrol’s Chandra R Srikanth at the CNNNews18 Townhall, Nigam said that a country the size of India needs multiple Bengalurus in the next five to seven years. “Many talented people are graduating and looking for jobs and Bengaluru can't accommodate all of them,” he said.

The city has the kind of “urban sprawl” that Mumbai saw when parts of Navi Mumbai and other parts were coming up, he added.

“We're going through the same journey. So is it perfect? No. Is it easy to commute? No. I think what ticks for Bengaluru-- best weather in the country. Maybe outside of the Northeast but the best weather in the country,” he said.