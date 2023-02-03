 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Amazon’s severance packages for 18,000 laid-off employees cost $640 million

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST

Most of the job eliminations by the company primarily impacted its stores and device businesses as well as human resources teams

Amazon

Amazon’s decision to lay off more than 18,000 employees last month amid a difficult macro-economic environment cost the company $640 million in severance packages in the December quarter.

According to the company, the figure also included severance packages of employees who were let go in January.

“We took a $640 million charge tied to the position elimination that we announced in Q4. A lot of that fell into Q1 into mid to late January. So the way to think about it is: for the terminations in January, the salaries for the first 3 weeks are covered in operating results for Q1,” Amazon CFO Brian Olavsky said in an earnings call.

“But the period after that, where there's weeks or months of severance coverage, job placement, a lot of those costs are what the $640 million charge was in Q4,” he explained.