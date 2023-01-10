 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Accel, Celesta lead $10 million round in Sequoia-backed Brick&Bolt

Moneycontrol News
Bengaluru / Jan 10, 2023 / 12:56 PM IST

The custom-build homes platform will use the funds to enhance its tech stack and strengthen the leadership team. Brick&Bolt is also looking to expand to more than 12 cities over the next 15 months

Global venture capital firms Accel and Celesta Capital have led a $10-million funding round in Sequoia Capital-backed Brick&Bolt to fund the custom-build homes platform's growth initiatives.

The two global venture capital firms invested in the company as a part of its Series A2 funding round, Brick&Bolt said in a statement on January 10.

“With more than 85 percent of the construction still unorganised in India, Brick&Bolt is on a path to capture the massive and super-broken market using our technology and processes,” co-founder Jayesh Rajpurohit said.

The startup plans to use the funds to enhance its tech stack and strengthen its leadership team, the company said. Brick&Bolt also plans to expand to more than 12 cities over the next 15 months.

The Indian real estate is earmarked to be a $650-billion market by 2025 and a $1 trillion worth sector in 2030, Rajpurohit said.

“Our technology with workflow automation, BIM (building information modelling) modelling and suite of over 16 tech applications uniquely positions us to scale at a rapid pace with predictable delivery,” he added.