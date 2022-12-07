 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SpiceJet’s safety systems on par with global standards: CMD Ajay Singh

Rohit Vaid
Dec 07, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

The airline’s audit result played a key role in a leap for India’s global aviation safety ranking.

Budget carrier SpiceJet’s safety systems and operations have been found to be on par with global standards, chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said.

Singh’s assertion came days after a safety audit of the airline by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) under its Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP).

In an exclusive interview with MoneyControl, Singh called ICAO’s audit result a testament to SpiceJet’s safe and efficient operations.

“Our safety systems and operations have been found to be at par with the global best practices and safety standards,” Singh said.

Safety, he said, has always been paramount at SpiceJet. “We have been running a safe airline for 17 years and continue to do so.”

The airline’s audit result played a key role in leap for India’s global aviation safety ranking.