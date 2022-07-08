3 out of 4 fliers on domestic routes worried about flight safety: Moneycontrol-LocalCircles poll

About three out of every four Indians travelling on domestic flights are worried about air safety following a number of incidents over the last few months, reflects a survey by Moneycontrol and LocalCircles.

The poll was conducted on July 6 and 7, within days of three aircraft belonging to IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet reported smoke or engine-shut issues or technical malfunction during their flight. About 21,000 people participated in the poll.

Only 16 percent of fliers said they were not concerned at all about flight safety. While 42 percent said that they were concerned while travelling by a domestic airline in general, 35 percent said they were only concerned if they were travelling on a select few airlines.

Financial crunch leading to poor maintenance

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Nearly half the respondents to the survey said that the rising airline safety incidents were due to the financial crunch being faced by some of the airlines leading to inadequate maintenance. After two years of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns hit the aviation industry hard, carriers are now facing rising operating costs owing to inflation, especially in the price of crude oil.

Around 18 percent of Indians blamed the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation for “ineffective oversight”. Five percent of the respondents said it was due to the lack of technical knowhow at some airlines, while 10 percent attributed it to poor management of assets and resources, the survey found. Around 15 percent of the respondents said that weak internal and/or external safety audit systems have been the major cause of rising airline safety incidents.

The survey's finding come just after the DGCA slapped a show-cause notice on SpiceJet after eight incidents involving the airline have surfaced in the past 20 days. The aviation watchdog had last month also suspended two certified flying instructors for one year.

Fliers avoid specific airlines

Fliers were also asked if they were avoiding any particular airlines due to safety concerns. In this particular question, respondents were given the option of selecting one of more airlines if they were avoiding them when making a booking.

Around 44 percent of the respondents to the LocalCircles survey traveling on domestic routes said that they were avoiding SpiceJet flights over safety concerns.

Another 21 percent each said that they were avoiding travel on Air India and Indigo, while 18 percent said that they were avoiding traveling by GoFirst.

Six percent of respondents said they have been avoiding travel on Vistara and some 12 percent said they give Air Asia a pass. This question in the survey received 16,128 responses.

Moneycontrol has reached out to SpiceJet, Indigo, Air India and GoFirst for comment. This story will be updated as and when we receive their responses.

Overall, the three poll questions received 45,000 responses from citizens residing in 302 districts of India. About 43 percent of the respondents were from tier-1 cities, 35 percent from tier-2 and 22 percent respondents were from tier-3, 4 and rural districts.