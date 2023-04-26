 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S&P Global Ratings raises long-term credit ratings on Tata Motors to 'BB' from 'BB-'

Apr 26, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST

S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its long-term ratings on Tata Motors to speculative grade 'BB' with stable outlook on earnings improvements and potential deleveraging.

The ratings agency had earlier placed Tata Motors in 'BB-'.

As per S&P ratings, a BB grade is less vulnerable in the near-term but faces major ongoing uncertainties to adverse business, financial and economic conditions.

Tata Motors cash flow should strengthen over the next 12-18 months on improving operating conditions in India and at its 100 per cent subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC (JLR), S&P Global Ratings said in a statement.