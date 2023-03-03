 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme: Issue price fixed at Rs 5,611 per gram; subscription opens March 6

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST

The RBI issues the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) on behalf of the government of India.

The issue price for the next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23, which will open for subscription for five days from Monday, has been fixed at Rs 5,611 per gram of gold, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series IV will be open for subscription during March 06-10, 2023.

"The nominal value of the bond...works out to Rs 5,611 per gram of gold, the central bank said in a statement.

Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to offer a discount of Rs 50 per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode.