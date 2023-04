Solar Industries India Ltd on Monday said one of its subsidiaries has bagged a Rs 212-crore contract from the Ministry of Defence.

"Economic Explosives Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company has signed a contract for supply of loitering munition with the Ministry of Defence," Solar Industries India said in a regulatory filing.

The size of the order is Rs 212 crore, the company said.

Homegrown Solar Group is into manufacturing of industrial explosives.